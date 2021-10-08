Assailants kill 35-year-old man in Punjab’s Nabha, flee with his motorcycle

Two unidentified assailants murdered a 35-year-old man in Nabha sub-division’s Halotali village on Wednesday night.

After killing Sukhchain Dass, the accused fled with his Royal Enfield motorcycle and other belonging, said police on Thursday.

Police said they received a call around 10pm that a man was lying injured on a road. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and inflicted multiple injuries in his stomach.

Bhadson station house officer Sukhdev Singh said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Police have gathered clues about the movement of the accused, said the SHO, adding that efforts are on to nab them.