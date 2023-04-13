For not having valid matriculation certificates, Assandh MC president removed

Nearly 10 months after his election, Satish Kataria has been removed from the post of Assandh municipal committee (MC) president, for not having requisite educational qualification.

A notification issued by the office of state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh stated, “Satish Kataria was not qualified to contest the election for the post of Assandh MC president because he did not have the requisite educational qualification at the time of his election and therefore, he is removed.”

As per the orders, the Assandh MC president’s post is now vacant.

The action was initiated after complaints were filed in the office of Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav alleging that Satish mentioned in his affidavit that he was issued the matriculation certification by Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board. It was further alleged that the certificate was not valid for contesting the election, and thus should be verified.

Later, the report was submitted by the DC clarified that the name of Uttar Pradesh State Open Board was not included in the equivalence list mentioned in chapters 12 and 14 of the council regulations and examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board or approved by the Board of Secondary Education UP.

The DC also submitted in the report that the matriculation certificate submitted by Satish Kataria along with the nomination is not valid.

“Satish has failed to produce any concrete evidence to prove that Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board which has issued matriculation certificate to him is a recognised institution or board and the matriculation certificate issued by the Uttar Pradesh State Open School Board has thus no statutory backing as the institution has not been recognised by any statutory authority,” reads the order.

