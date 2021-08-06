Assault on Dalit family in Ludhiana: Protest held against police over ‘inaction’

Members of at least 10 Dalit and religious organisations on Thursday staged a protest for about two hours at Jamalpur Chowk on Chandigarh Road here against police ‘inaction’ in a case of assault on a Dalit family.

Battling rain, the protesters also demanded action against Jamalpur station house officer SHO. However, commuters were a harried a lot as the traffic movement was disrupted.

The agitators lifted the protest after additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra assured to arrest the accused in two days and added more sections to the FIR for sexually assaulting a woman and hurting religious sentiments.

The protesters claimed that if the police would not arrest the accused, they would intensify the stir.

According to them, a local man, Ajay Tiwari, had along with his aides trespassed on the residential property of a Dalit family. The accused thrashed the victim and pulled his beard. They had also molested his daughter and fled after vandalising the house. When they went to the police station to lodge an FIR, cops booked them in a fake case, the agitators claimed.

Later, the police registered a case of assault against Tiwari and his aides.

Father of the woman said the SHO “deliberately delayed the matter and the department should suspend him immediately effect”.

The ADCP said the police have added more sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act to the FIR lodged against the accused.

The police will arrest the accused very soon, she added.