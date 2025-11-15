Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
‘Assault’ on JKAS official: Home secy suspends then SDPO Gandhi Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 07:54 am IST

The JKAS officer, Azhar Khan, serving as BDO, on election duty for the Nagrota by-polls, was repeatedly slapped by the SDPO following a road accident involving Khan’s vehicle and a stationary minibus in Gandhi Nagar area. The CCTV footage of the same has gone viral

The home secretary, Chandraker Bharti, has suspended the then sub-divisional police officer, Gandhi Nagar, Dy SP Sunil Jasrotia and attached him with the police headquarters, J&K, in an alleged slap incident involving a Block Development Officer (BDO).

“In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 and pending enquiry in the matter, Sunil Singh, Dy. SP, the then SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect,” read Bharti’s order issued on Thursday. “During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K,” it added.

The JKAS officer, Azhar Khan, serving as BDO, on election duty for the Nagrota by-polls, was repeatedly slapped by the SDPO following a road accident involving Khan’s vehicle and a stationary minibus in Gandhi Nagar area. The CCTV footage of the same has gone viral. The minibus driver Chaman Lal Sharma claimed that his minibus was parked on the roadside and the Khan’s SUV, which was being driven in the wrong direction, hit his vehicle. The minibus driver, aged around 60 years, also claimed that the JKAS officer slapped him for no fault of his.

“SDPO sir was passing by and he intervened to rescue me but Khan also misbehaved with him and hurled abuses at him,” he added.

Following the incident, the JKAS officers’ association had threatened to go on mass casual leave with immediate effect in protest against the alleged assault on Khan.

In a letter addressed to the LG Manoj Sinha, the JKAS officers’ association had expressed its deep anguish and strong protest over the unfortunate and shocking incident.

