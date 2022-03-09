Assault on junior engineer: Ludhiana MC employees’ union seeks FIR, threatens stir

A day after a building owner and his son attacked a junior engineer who was severing illegal sewer connections near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee sought legal action against the assailants on Tuesday.

Submitting a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at the municipal corporation’s Zone A office on Tuesday, the union members said they will raise an agitation, if an FIR was not lodged against the building owner, his son and three other persons who assaulted the team within 24 hours.

The mayor, after speaking to police commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar, assured the MC employees that an FIR would be lodged against the owner by Tuesday evening.

High drama was witnessed at Tagore Nagar on March 7 after a building owner Rajinder and his son Samir allegedly attacked the municipal corporation (MC) team with bricks and a rod while they were trying to snap an illegal sewer connection, which led to a scuffle. Junior engineer, Naresh Kumar, was injured in the attack.

The building owner had accused the MC employees of being corrupt, and snapping a connection even though they had allegedly taken the civic body’s permission before laying the sewer lines.

The MC team, on the other hand, said the permission had been taken in February 2021 and had expired. Besides, a newly constructed road had been damaged while laying the sewer line.

The union’s chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said, “Such incidents demoralise the staff, especially those on the field.”

As per MC staffers, the policemen remained mute spectators, while the MC staff was being assaulted.