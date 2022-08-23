Assault weapons, ammo recovered from farm along Pakistan border in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered assault weapons and pistols suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan during a patrol along the border in Punjab.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, two M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found in a farm in the Ferozepur sector around 7am, an official spokesperson said.

The weapons, wrapped in packets, were spotted by the patrolling troops and they are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan. “The BSF has lodged a complaint in this connection with the local Lakho ke Behram police station in Ferozepur district and the seized weapons have also been handed over to them,” the spokesperson said.

Security agencies are on high alert in Punjab in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali district on Wednesday.

Bomb hoax in Ferozepur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports of a bomb found on the boundary wall of Ferozepur city police station kept the police on toes on Tuesday. A transistor was found on the wall of the police station in the heart of the city, triggering panic.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba also reached the spot but during examination it was found to be a normal transistor not an explosive.