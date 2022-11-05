Assembly election to decide fate of Himachal people: Nitin Gadkari

Raising poll pitch in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that November 12 election was not for deciding the fate of a party or candidate but the future of the people of the hill state.

Addressing election rallies at Matour in Kangra and Jhandutta in Bilaspur, Gadkari said when BJP came to power in 2014, the situation was such in Himachal that there were only 2-3 national highways.

“Railways or big airports cannot be built here and roads are the only means of transport. Today, there are 66 national highways in the state,” he said.

Maintaining that for BJP politics is a tool for socio-economic reforms and change the society, Gadkari said that in the Congress regime Himachal would not get even ₹70 Cr for a road but today under BJP rule 200-km Pathankot-Mandi four-lane road is coming up on which ₹7,000 were being spent.

CONGRESS IN HURRY TO GET TO POWER: NADDA

Addressing an election rally at Sandhol in the Dharampur assembly segment of Mandi district, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that Congress was in hurry to get to power because it wanted to serve people of the state but because its leaders have been rendered jobless.

However, their dreams would be shattered as the people of Himachal have made up their minds and the double-engine government will repeat in the state, he said.