Assembly summons DGP over cop ‘helping gangster for bribe’

In an an unprecedented move, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday summoned director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav for Tuesday, asking him to submit a report in a matter in which a cop had allegedly accepted gratification from a “categorised gangster” apparently with the purpose to hush up a case.

In the zero hour of the session’s first day, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan initiated the discussion, asking the members to give their opinions to get rid of “rampant” corruption in the state while referring to the incident in which an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted in Kotkapura, had allegedly accepted bribe from a “categorised gangster” through a bank transfer.

Sharing details about the case, the speaker said an FIR was registered against the ASI under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of the gangster. He said the persons who wanted to save the accused should also be exposed.

“Today I want the house to ponder on a matter which concerns every section of the society,” said Sandhwan, referring to ASI Bohar Singh.

On being insisted by the Speaker to speak on the matter, Aam Aadmi party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh told the house that the mafia plays a big role and it drives the government. According to him, to get rid of corruption there should be frequent transfers because that breaks the nexus. Singh suggested transfer of every policeman after 18 months or two years.

Pargat Singh of the Congress said the government needs to wipe the black sheep out of the police force. He suggested dope test for the cops at the junior level because, according to him, two to three police personnel in every police station are addicted to drugs.

“I made the suggestion a few years ago but it was rejected, saying that it would lower the morale of the police force. In my opinion, it will save our state from further falling into the drug addiction trap,” said the Congress MLA.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said if the ASI received money from the gangster, he should have been immediately dismissed and necessary proceedings started against him.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said he felt that the speaker has a “personal vested interest” against the ASI or through him he wanted to target his political opponents. “This is gross and blatant misuse of the important platform of Vidhan Sabha for personal whims & fancies,” said Khaira in a post on X.

After the discussion, the house passed a resolution asking the DGP to submit a report on the matter in the house on the next sitting, on Tuesday.

Later, while talking to HT, the speaker said what prompted him to take up the matter was the local police deleting a case from their daily report sent to the media. He also clarified that the DGP will submit the report to him, not before the house. (With PTI inputs)