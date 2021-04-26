Assess loss to fruit trees due to snow: Jai Ram to DCs

Two days after the hail and unexpected snowfall caused extensive damage to apple orchards and stone fruit trees across Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur directed deputy commissioners to assess losses.

Spring snowfall had caused major loss to fruit crops in Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. The snow had scarred apple trees and stone fruit, including peaches, nectarines, cherries, plums, and apricots, in the high and mid-hills.

A high-level meeting was held on Sunday to review the loss and relief will be subsequently sought from the Centre.

The CM said untimely snow, hailstorm and rainfall had caused heavy losses to apple, wheat and peas in almost all districts of the state, which was a matter of concern. He also directed DCs to ask insurance agencies to send their agents to assess losses to crops covered under the Crop Insurance Scheme so that farmers and horticulturists could be provided compensation immediately.

Former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta, who is a legislator from the affluent apple growing region Kotkhai, demanded that the government setup a high-level committee under a Cabinet-rank minister to assess the losses, the decision to shift posts of horticulture extension officers be reconsidered and pending payments of apple crop be released under market intervention schemes.

“Farmers in Himachal have incurred a loss of around ₹1,500 crore, and the government must provide relief to them,” said former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan.