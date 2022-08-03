Assistant accounts officer, data entry operator held for taking 3.5 lakh bribe in Karnal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 03, 2022 01:30 AM IST
Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh
As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, Pramod Kumar, assistant accounts officer, was posted in the office of the Accountant General, Haryana, and Deepak Kumar, data entry operator, was posted in the treasury office in Gharaunda, Karnal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of 3.5 lakh.

As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, Pramod Kumar, assistant accounts officer, was posted in the office of the Accountant General, Haryana, and Deepak Kumar, data entry operator, was posted in the treasury office in Gharaunda, Karnal.

They were arrested for taking a bribe of 1 lakh in cash and 2.5 lakh cheque from a person in lieu of processing pension-related bills of his deceased father.

The complainant, a resident of Dadupur village of Karnal district, had approached the Vigilance Bureau alleging that the accused had demanded 4 lakh to release the retirement benefits, including pension, gratuity and other benefits of a retired policeman, who died after retirement. They had already taken 40,000 from the complainant.

Acting on the complainant, the bureau laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting 1 lakh in cash and 2.5 lakh cheque.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused in Karnal. Further investigation is underway, he added.

