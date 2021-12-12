Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

At 11, Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid count in double digits for 7th day in row

With cases being reported in double digits daily, Chandigarh tricity area’s active case tally is also increasing.
The active case count reached 156 on Saturday, with 72 patients still being infected in Mohali, 55 in Chandigarh, and 29 in Panchkula. (AP)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 11 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday, against 18 cases the day before. The maximum, five, cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by four in Panchkula and two from Mohali.

None of the three jurisdictions reported any death on Saturday. For the seventh consecutive day, the single day tally of the tricity remained in double digits. This month, the highest single-day tally was recorded on December 8 when there were 22 infections.

On Saturday, Mohali district detected the cases from Mohali city and Kharar. Chandigarh’s infections were reported from Sectors 22, 34, 37, 45 and Mauli Jagran. In Panchkula, infections were reported from Sectors 6, 7 and 17.

With cases being reported in double digits daily, the tricity’s active cases tally is also increasing. The active case count reached 156 on Saturday, with 72 patients still being infected in Mohali, 55 in Chandigarh, and 29 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,623 positive cases, of which 64,492 have been cured and 1,076 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded till date are 69,028. Among these, 67,883 patients have recovered and 1,073 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,865 includes 30,457 recoveries and 379 casualties.

