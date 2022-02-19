At 13, Panchkula logs lowest Covid cases this year

Panchkula on Friday reported 13 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day tally since the beginning of the year.

The nearest daily count of eight was recorded on December 29, 2021, a week before the cases started climbing amid the third wave and shot up to the all-time high of 734 on January 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily cases also remained below 100 for the third time this week. Apart for 13 cases in Panchkula, 36 surfaced in Mohali and 31 in Chandigarh, totalling 80.

With this, tricity’s active cases dipped further to 731, of which Panchkula has only 80 infected patients, while 340 are recuperating in Mohali and 311 in Chandigarh.

Two more deaths in Chandigarh

On the flip side, two more people succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh that has been recording fatalities for 24 straight days.

In comparison, there has been no Covid death in Mohali for six days and five days in Panchkula.

The deceased, aged 73 and 71, were both men and residents of Manimajra.

The former was fully vaccinated, but suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart and chronic kidney diseases. The other patient had received only the first dose of vaccine, and besides being a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patient, had also suffered a stroke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}