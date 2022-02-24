Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 17.4°C, Chandigarh records warmest night since October
chandigarh news

At 17.4°C, Chandigarh records warmest night since October

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was a 8.5-degree departure from normal and the highest minimum temperature in Chandigarh since 17.7°C on October 22, 2021
Rain and gusty winds caused minimum temperature in Chandigarh to rise by 6 notches. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 0.4mm rain, accompanied by gusty winds, on Tuesday night, caused city’s minimum temperature to shoot up to 17.4°C from 11.3°C 24 hours ago.

An IMD official said, “Due to light rain and cloudy weather at night, the temperature stayed on the higher side. Chances of light rain will continue on Thursday and Saturday as well, while the sky will remain cloudy on Friday. Therefore, the nights will continue to remain warmer during this period.”

On the other hand, the maximum temperature went down from 24.7°C on Tuesday to 24.2°C on Wednesday. Over the next three days, it will remain in the same range, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay between 14°C and 16°C.

