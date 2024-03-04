At 18.7°C, Chandigarh logs coldest March day in 8 years

The city recorded 8.8 mm rain on Sunday that brought the maximum temperature down to 18.7°C, making it the coldest March day in eight years. Commuters caught in the rain in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Falling from 21°C on Saturday to 18.7°C on Sunday, the maximum temperature was lowest since 17°C on March 3, 2015, and 6.4 degrees below normal.

It was also the sixth coldest March day in Chandigarh since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records for the city 70 years back.

According to IMD, chances of rain will continue on Monday, but the intensity is likely to be lower.

Overall, 21.5 mm rain has been recorded in the city in the first three days of March, already exceeding the normal rain for the month (18.6 mm).

The temperatures have been fluctuating since last week of February. (HT)

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “The rain is because of an active Western Disturbance (WD). Because it kept raining throughout the day, the temperature couldn’t rise. The effect of the WD will start weakening from Monday onwards and the day temperature will rise.”

“However, after the weather clears, due to snow in Himachal Pradesh, the minimum temperature may fall in the coming days,” he added.

Another WD will affect the region from Tuesday, but it is unlikely to lead to more rain.

The minimum temperature also fell from 16.5°C on Saturday to 15.6°C on Sunday, 3.1 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 23°C and the minimum temperature will remain around 12°C.