 At 18.7°C, Chandigarh logs coldest March day in 8 years - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / At 18.7°C, Chandigarh logs coldest March day in 8 years

At 18.7°C, Chandigarh logs coldest March day in 8 years

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Falling from 21°C on Saturday to 18.7°C on Sunday, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature was lowest since 17°C on March 3, 2015, and 6.4 degrees below normal

The city recorded 8.8 mm rain on Sunday that brought the maximum temperature down to 18.7°C, making it the coldest March day in eight years.

Commuters caught in the rain in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Commuters caught in the rain in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Falling from 21°C on Saturday to 18.7°C on Sunday, the maximum temperature was lowest since 17°C on March 3, 2015, and 6.4 degrees below normal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It was also the sixth coldest March day in Chandigarh since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records for the city 70 years back.

According to IMD, chances of rain will continue on Monday, but the intensity is likely to be lower.

Overall, 21.5 mm rain has been recorded in the city in the first three days of March, already exceeding the normal rain for the month (18.6 mm).

The temperatures have been fluctuating since last week of February. (HT)
The temperatures have been fluctuating since last week of February. (HT)

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “The rain is because of an active Western Disturbance (WD). Because it kept raining throughout the day, the temperature couldn’t rise. The effect of the WD will start weakening from Monday onwards and the day temperature will rise.”

“However, after the weather clears, due to snow in Himachal Pradesh, the minimum temperature may fall in the coming days,” he added.

Another WD will affect the region from Tuesday, but it is unlikely to lead to more rain.

The minimum temperature also fell from 16.5°C on Saturday to 15.6°C on Sunday, 3.1 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 23°C and the minimum temperature will remain around 12°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On