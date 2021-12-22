Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

At 188, Chandigarh tricity's active cases highest since July

As many as 104 of these infected patients are in Chandigarh alone, while in Mohali and Panchkula, 42 people each are recuperating
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the Chandigarh tricity area on Tuesday after two deaths on Monday. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With 19 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, tricity’s active cases rose to 188, highest since July 13.

As many as 104 of these infected patients are in Chandigarh alone, while in Mohali and Panchkula, 42 people each are recuperating.

At nine, Chandigarh was also the biggest contributor to Tuesday’s case tally of 19. As many as eight patients tested positive in Panchkula and two in Mohali.

However, no Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity on Tuesday after two deaths on Monday.

Mohali’s both cases came from Kharar. Chandigarh’s infections were reported from Sectors 19, 45 and 63, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Maloya and Manimajra.

With this, Chandigarh’s caseload has climbed to 65,726, which includes 64,544 recoveries and 1,078 deaths.

Mohali has recorded 69,069 cases till date, among which 67,953 patients have recovered and 1,074 have died. Panchkula has logged 30,913 cases so far, including 30,490 recoveries and 381 deaths.

