At 2,657, Haryana sees three-fold jump in farm fires

Reversing the trend of registering a sharp dip in the field fire incidents over the past three seasons, Haryana has seen over a three-fold rise in the cases during the ongoing wheat harvesting cycle, raising the hackles of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and bringing the veracity of enforcement drives under scrutiny. The analysis of district-wise data indicates that the rise in active fire locations (AFLs) is being driven by districts in central and western Haryana.

According to official data of the agriculture department, accessed by HT, the state has recorded 2,657 farm fire incidents between April 1 and May 5, which is the highest count in the last five years and exceeds 2,465 cases recorded in the 2022 wheat harvesting season.

The data shows that the steady decline observed after 2022 has not been sustained. For instance, farm fire incidents dropped to 778 in 2023 before rising marginally to 1,157 in 2024 and again falling to 789 last year.

Government sources say the steep rise in farm fires this year was at the centre of a review meeting the CAQM held on Wednesday—via a video conference—with Haryana government officials. Though the CAQM meeting was convened to primarily review the paddy harvesting action plan, pointed questions were raised on the issue of a spike in farm fires. The CAQM wanted to know the reasons behind this “significant spurt” in cases and the steps Haryana was planning to take to halt this trend under the kharif action plan when the paddy harvesting starts in October.

“The CAQM authorities reviewed the current spurt in the farm fires and the steps we will take to contain it during the paddy harvesting cycle. The CAQM specifically pointed out why Jind district remains a hotspot in wheat harvesting cycles,” said an official of the Haryana agriculture department present in the meeting, asking not to be identified. The CAQM review meeting was also attended by other state officials, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.