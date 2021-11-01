At 2,895, Punjab records season’s highest farm fires in a day

Punjab on Sunday reported this harvest season’s highest number of paddy straw burning incidents at 2,895, as the total tally reached 13,124.

The figure this time, however, till the corresponding date is still almost half of the previous year when the number was nearly 28,000. But the spike in the farm fires in the state was alarming in the last three days as the daily cases hovered above 1,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Tarn Taran district witnessed the highest 285 stubble burning incidents, followed by Ferozepur (279), Sangrur (244), Barnala (199), Muktsar (198), Patiala (194) and Ludhiana (185).

Tarn Taran has so far (till October 31) recorded 2,243 farm fires, the highest among Punjab districts, this time against the last year’s 4,528, followed by Amritsar (1,208), Ferozepur (1,065) and Patiala (1,027).

Pathankot recorded only one farm fire incident on Sunday.

“Though it presents a rosy picture on year-to-year basis, the overall number is likely to remain nearly same of the previous year as the harvesting this time started late and there was rain in the third week of October,” said a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official dealing with farm fires.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farm fires will see a spike in the next two weeks, when Sangrur, Barnala and other districts in the Malwa region will complete the paddy harvest, he added.

PPCB secretary Krunesh Garg said, “We are hoping that the farmers will respond to our call and will contribute towards safe environment by not burning paddy straw on a large scale.”

According to figures, the PPCB has imposed fine to the tune of ₹25 lakh to nearly 3,000 erring farmers this year.