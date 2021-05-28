At 200, Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases drop to lowest in 10 weeks

Active cases recede further to 3,129, lower than first wave’s peak, as recoveries rise to 55,558; seven succumb to virus

Continuing its steep decline in Covid-19 spread, Chandigarh on Thursday recorded the lowest daily cases in the past 10 weeks as 200 people tested positive.

However, the pandemic claimed seven more lives, pushing the city’s toll to 729.

Since hitting the all-time high of 895 on May 9, the daily Covid cases in Chandigarh have slumped by 77% in the subsequent 18 days, staying below the 300 mark for the past four days. On the other hand, the deaths’ graph has been fluctuating without any major downturn.

The decreasing cases are coupled with the positivity rate also winding downwards, even though the number of tests has come down from over 3,600 at the beginning of the week to around 2,600 now.

Positivity rate – the proportion of samples that test positive – is a true indicator of the spread of an infection, be it growth or decline.

“Though the demand for testing is decreasing, the receding positivity rate is encouraging. It reached 7.5% on Thursday after a long interval, as it was hovering around 28% in early May. But, maintaining the testing level is our priority,” said UT health secretary Arun Gupta.

The city’s cumulative cases have reached 59,416. With more people getting cured, the active cases went down to 3,129 and recoveries rose to 55,558.

Covid wards at GMCH to be cut down

With decreasing pandemic numbers, the pressure on hospitals is also easing out as reflected in Government Medical College and Hospital’s decision to close some Covid wards in a gradual manner.

“No new Covid patient will be sent to the hospital in Sector 48 unless all beds in the Covid wards and ICUs at the GMCH-32 campus are full. The Sector-32 campus will also keep 10 beds on standby for emergencies,” said Yashpal Garg, nodal officer for Covid-19 management at GMCH-32.

He added that this way, initially one wing in the next few days and then the whole hospital at Sector 48 may be closed down in the next two weeks.

“The facility will remain ready if needed on a short notice. The period of lesser occupancy will be utilised to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid,” he added.

Slight rise in cases in Mohali, Panchkula

While Chandigarh recorded a dip in cases, Mohali and Panchkula’s numbers saw slight uptick on Thursday.

Against 268 a day ago, Mohali’s cases rose to 278 on Thursday, while Panchkula saw the cases increasing from 103 to 114.

However, these were still much lower than their respective peaks of 1,382 and 654 on May 10 and May 5.

In some respite, Mohali’s daily deaths dropped from seven the day before to four, the lowest since April 19, when an equal number of fatalities was recorded.

The district’s total casualties have reached 910, while the case tally stands at 65,761. With 659 patients getting cured on Thursday, the active cases reduced further to 4,325, while the recoveries climbed to 60,526.

Panchkula logged four deaths for the second day in row, taking its toll to 331.

Among the deceased were a 72-year-old man from Sector 6, a 44-year-old man from Sector 8, a 43-year-old man from Kalka and a 39-year-old woman from Sector 6.

The district’s caseload has reached 29,864, of which 1,291 patients are still getting treated and 28,062 have been cured.