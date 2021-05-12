Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 217, Punjab sees highest-ever single-day deaths
At 217, Punjab sees highest-ever single-day deaths

This is for the first time since the pandemic outbreak that the death toll has crossed the 200-mark in the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:09 AM IST
At 217, Punjab sees highest-ever single-day deaths

Punjab broke its record for highest-ever single-day Covid death toll by reporting 217 fatalities on Tuesday. This is for the first time since the pandemic outbreak that the death toll has crossed the 200-mark in the state.

The state also reported 8,668 fresh cases, registering a positivity rate of 15.03%.

According to the media bulletin, a maximum of 30 deaths were reported in Ludhiana, followed by 27 in Bathinda, 17 each in Patiala and Amritsar, 13 each in Muktsar and Sangrur, 12 in Fazilka, 10 in Ferozepur, 9 each in Mohali and Gurdaspur, 8 each in Faridkot and Pathankot, 5 in Kapurthala and 4 each in SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.

Ludhiana topped the chart with 1,386 fresh cases, Mohali 1,020, Fazilka 702, Bathinda 682, Patiala 638, and Jalandhar 571.

Mansa has highest positivity rate

Mansa district registered a maximum of 34.71% positivity rate in the state, followed by 30.81% in Mohali, 29% in Ferozepur, 22.19% Fazilka, 21.35% in Bathinda, 18.25% in Muktsar and 15.54% in Pathankot.

A total of 7,324 people were discharged on Tuesday. 9,652 patients are on oxygen support and 324 on ventilator support.

