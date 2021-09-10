Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 25.6mm, Chandigarh logs more rain in a day than entire Sept last year
At 25.6mm, Chandigarh logs more rain in a day than entire Sept last year

Up to 30mm rain is expected on Friday and Saturday as well, according to the India Meteorological Department officials
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:25 AM IST

The 25.6mm rain in about an hour on Monday morning was higher than the precipitation recorded in the entire month of September last year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Up to 30mm rain is expected on Friday and Saturday as well, IMD officials said.

In 2020, 22mm rain was recorded in September. But it was much lower than the 166.4mm rain witnessed in the same month in 2019.

This year, since the onset of monsoon in June, 456.9mm rain has been recorded against a normal of 756.1mm – a shortfall of 40%.

Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature dropped from 34.4°C degrees on Wednesday to 33.8°C on Thursday, still one degree above normal, and the minimum temperature from 28.1°C to 24.5°C, which was three notches above normal.

The day temperature will remain around 33°C and the night temperature between 25°C and 26°C over the next three days.

