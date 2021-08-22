At 26.2°C, Chandigarh records coldest August day in 3 years

With the maximum temperature going down by over four notches due to day-long showers, Chandigarh recorded its coldest August day since 2018, on Saturday at 26.2°C.

As per the Sector-39 IMD observatory, the city recorded 20.8mm rain, while the airport observatory reported 29mm rain. Met officials said moderate rain can be expected on Sunday as well, while from Monday, scattered showers are likely. The city has so far recorded 386.8mm rain this monsoon, which is 40% deficient.

The maximum temperature of 26.2°C on Saturday, which was seven degrees below normal, was also the lowest the city has seen since February 21 this year, which the mercury was at 25.8°C. There was a difference of only a degree between the maximum and minimum temperature on Saturday.

Speaking about the fall in temperature, IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “While it didn’t rain much, the sky remained cloudy due to which the maximum temperature couldn’t go up.”

Singh added that moderate showers up to 30 mm can be expected on Sunday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 30°C and 32°C while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26°C and 27°C.

(HT PHOTO)

Water-level at Sukhna Lake close to danger mark

After Saturday’s showers, the water-level of Sukhna Lake climbed up to 1,162.65 feet, which was just 5.5 inches below the danger mark. Earlier this month, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened to keep the water-level in check. Officials added that if rains continue in the catchment areas of the Lake, the same procedure will have to be repeated in the coming days too.