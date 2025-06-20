At 35.2 deg C, Srinagar logs highest June temp in over 20 years

The heatwave intensified in Kashmir on Thursday with capital Srinagar recording the highest June temperature in 20 years. Srinagar recorded the third highest June temperature recorded in history and second highest since June 2005. (PTI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that it was the hottest in the Himalayan valley at 35.2 degree Celsius, some 6.8 notches above normal. “Srinagar recorded the third highest June temperature recorded in history and second highest since June 2005,” said an official of MeT in Srinagar.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that this was the highest Srinagar temperature since 2005.

“Srinagar city today recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2°C which is the highest June temperature since 25 June, 2005, when a maximum of 36.5°C was recorded,” Arif said on his X handle Kashmir_weather.

The data was corroborated by the MeT official. Arif said that the all-time highest temperature in June in Srinagar stands at 37.8°C recorded on 29 June, 1978.

“At 33.8°C, Kokernag station in South Kashmir has recorded the second all-time highest June temperature ever. The all-time highest temperature of the station stands at 34.9°C recorded on 25 June 2005,” he said.

From the second week of June, Jammu and Kashmir has been mostly reeling under a heatwave with a few days of improvement in between owing to some occasional light rains.

The valley witnessed its first heatwave between May 18 to 27 with temperatures hovering 6-8 degrees above normal. On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar had recorded the third highest maximum temperature of May at 34.4°C after the second highest of 35°C on May 31, 1956.

The MeT said that there will be some respite in the heatwave owing to prediction of rains from June 21.

In an update, it said that June 20 will be generally dry with possibility of brief spell of rain/thundershower with gusty winds at isolated places. “June 21-22 will witness generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of rain/thundershower at many places with intense showers at few places,” the MeT said.

It said that there is possibility of moderate to heavy rain with intense showers at few places mainly in Jammu Division during June 21, 22 and 25. “Flash floods at few places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones,” the update said.

The farmers have been advised to continue farm operations till June 20. The MeT also said that there was possibility of brief spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places on June 23-24.

“On June 25-27, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places,” the MeT said.