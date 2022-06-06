At 38, Chandigarh tricity logs highest Covid cases in 14 weeks

As many as 38 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, highest in the past 14 weeks.

Chandigarh logged 24 cases, a first since 25 infections on February 26, while seven people each were found positive in Mohali and Panchkula, taking tricity’s tally to 38, highest since 40 infections on February 27.

The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7, 15, 16, 19, 23, 36, 37, 38, 40, 43, 50 and 52, Burail, Dadumajra, Dharia, Kishangarh, Maloya and Ram Darbar. In Mohali, five cases were recorded in Mohali city, and one case each surfaced in Kharar and Dera Bassi.

With the spike in the daily tally, tricity’s active caseload crossed the 200 mark, which was last seen on March 3 with 212 active cases. (HT)

Chandigarh’s active cases climbed further to 133, while Mohali has 41 positive patients and Panchkula 27, a total of 201.

Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, 92,539 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for Covid. Among them, 91,241 have recovered and 1,165 have died.

Mohali’s case count of 96,066 includes 94,876 recoveries and 1,149 deaths.

Panchkula district has recorded 44,373 cases till date. While 43,932 have been cured, 414 have succumbed to the virus.