At 38, Chandigarh tricity logs highest Covid cases in 14 weeks
As many as 38 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, highest in the past 14 weeks.
Chandigarh logged 24 cases, a first since 25 infections on February 26, while seven people each were found positive in Mohali and Panchkula, taking tricity’s tally to 38, highest since 40 infections on February 27.
The cases in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7, 15, 16, 19, 23, 36, 37, 38, 40, 43, 50 and 52, Burail, Dadumajra, Dharia, Kishangarh, Maloya and Ram Darbar. In Mohali, five cases were recorded in Mohali city, and one case each surfaced in Kharar and Dera Bassi.
With the spike in the daily tally, tricity’s active caseload crossed the 200 mark, which was last seen on March 3 with 212 active cases.
Chandigarh’s active cases climbed further to 133, while Mohali has 41 positive patients and Panchkula 27, a total of 201.
Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, 92,539 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for Covid. Among them, 91,241 have recovered and 1,165 have died.
Mohali’s case count of 96,066 includes 94,876 recoveries and 1,149 deaths.
Panchkula district has recorded 44,373 cases till date. While 43,932 have been cured, 414 have succumbed to the virus.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
