At -4.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar on Friday recorded the season’s coldest night with the mercury plummetting to -4.6°C, the meteorological department (MeT) said.

A local enjoying the Icicles created by water leakage from a pipe at Tangmarg. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The summer capital is currently gripped in a cold wave and dense fog. All the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures amid dry weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT said on Saturday. South Kashmir’s Shopian was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature dropped to -5.9° C.

The MeT informed that the summer capital Srinagar witnessed -4.6°C on Friday night.

It said that the intervening night between Friday and Saturday was coldest in the southern resort of Pahalgam at -5°C and Konibal at -5.6°C.

While the temperature was recorded as -2.8°C in Qazigund, it plunged to -3°C in Kupwara. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -4.2°C and the temp at the southern resort of Kokernaq was -2.3°C.

The major reason for plunging temperatures during the night was clear skies and dry weather during the day.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad has said that the weather will remain dry till December 10. There are chances of rain from December 12 to 15. “We expect generally cloudy weather with light rain or snow at isolated higher reaches during that time,” he said.