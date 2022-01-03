At 40, Ludhiana district reports six-month high for single-day increase in Covid cases

Ludhiana The district on Sunday reported 40 new Covid cases, topping the six-month high of 37 new cases that were reported in a single day on Saturday. The district had reported 18 and 11 cases on Friday and Thursday respectively.

Among those who tested positive were three doctors and two international travellers, one from the United States and one from Australia.

The district also reported the death of a 52-year-old man from Lohara, who was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The number of active cases climbed to 144, a five-month high. The last time that the district had a higher number of active cases, at 148, was on July 16. The highest single-day jump prior to Sunday, meanwhile, was on June 25, when the district saw 43 new cases.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh maintained that no case of the Omicron virus has been reported in the district so far.

Sampling number come down

The department had been conducting sampling of around 10,000 people each day, but due to the strike by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, only around 2,000 to 3,000 samples are being collected in a day now. Highlighting the same, a department official said the Covid would report much higher figures if the government was to increase the sampling.

The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 87,885, of which 85,623 people have recovered so far. Out of the total active cases of 144, 141 are under home isolation and three patients have been undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

As per the administration the district has achieved the 100 percent target of vaccination for people in the age group of 18 years and beyond. A total of 26,35,480 people have received the first dose, while 13,00,433 have been completely inoculated in the district.