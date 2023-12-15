At -5.4°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

The minimum temperatures plunged further in Kashmir with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season on Thursday.

A man transversing through frozen stream in the Darang area of Tangmarg, Baramulla district, on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The meteorological department said that all the weather stations in Kashmir recorded subzero temperatures on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The lowest temperature was recorded in the tourist resort of Pahalgam at -5.8°C followed by Konibal at -5.5°C and Srinagar at -5.4°C.

An official of MeT said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far at -5.4°C, lower from yesterday’s -5.3°C.

Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update, said that the weather was mainly clear at most places in Jammu and Kashmir and will continue as such till December 15.

He said that on December 16, there is a chance of generally cloudy weather with possibility of brief spell of light snow over extreme higher reaches.

“Overall, dry and cold weather is most likely to continue till December 24 over most places of J&K. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir Division,” he said.

The MeT update further said that the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of -3.8°C .

The southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of -1.6°C while in North Kashmir, the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded -5.0°C and Kupwara recorded a low of -4.2°C.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu city recorded a minimum of 6.7°C while Banihal observed the lowest of -0.5°C and Bhaderwah -0.2°C.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, starts December 21 which is expected to witness bone chilling temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through Western Disturbances – moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean – with normally December, January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100 mm each) as the wettest rain months.

