At 50 mm, city sees 120% above normal May rainfall

The city recorded 50.1 mm of rain in May—120% above the normal figure of 22.8 mm—according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. However, the weatherman’s forecast indicates that June is likely to see below-normal rainfall.

City residents taking a leisurely walk along Sukhna Lake amid pleasant weather in Chandigarh on Sunday. Keshav Singh/HT

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In 2025, a high of 66 mm of rain was recorded in the city. In contrast, no rain at all was seen in May 2024.

IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the rain over the past month was mostly due to western disturbances (WD). “This time, we had an active WD affecting the region at the start of the month and towards the end. Due to this, above-average rain was recorded,” he said.

However, as per a detailed monsoon forecast issued by the IMD, the trend is likely to reverse in June. The forecast is prepared for the whole country using probability models, and there is a high probability that June will remain rain-deficient.

Paul added that rain in June will depend on when the monsoon reaches the city. Currently, it has yet to arrive in mainland India. The monsoon usually reaches the city toward the last week of June. Last year, 213 mm of rain was recorded in June, 37% above normal.

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After the maximum temperature fell to 25.3°C on Saturday, making it the coldest May day since 1969, the maximum temperature rose to 32°C on Sunday, which is still 7.2°C below normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 18°C on Saturday to 20.4°C on Sunday, remaining 5.4°C below normal.

Cloudy weather is likely to continue in the city for the next few days. A weak WD is expected to affect the region this week, bringing chances of light rain around June 5. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 40°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 24°C and 25°C.