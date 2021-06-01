Having recorded the worst-ever spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, the month of May ended with a further drop on both counts, as 223 people tested positive and eight died.

Monday’s cases were higher only than the 197 recorded on March 14, 78 days ago, while the deaths were lowest in 38 days since April 23, which had also seen eight casualties.

The latest fatalities, that included five men and three women, pushed the district’s toll to 1,999, while the caseload reached 84,115.

The youngest among those who died was a 45-year-old female from Mundian and the oldest was a 75-year-old woman from Baazigar Basti. Two other deceased were in their 40s, two more in their 50s and the remaining two were aged 70 and 63.

On the bright side, with more people recovering than those testing positive on Monday, the active caseload dipped to 4,276 from 4,740 a day ago. Among them, 29 patients are on ventilator support at various health facilities.

The total number of patients getting cured has reached 77,840, a recovery rate of 92.54%.

35% of all infections came in May

As the second wave climbed vigorously in the beginning of May, the month witnessed 624 deaths, which account for 31% of the 1,999 fatalities in Ludhiana till date. At 29,529, May’s case tally also makes for 35% of the district’s caseload, an average of 952 positive cases a day.

Among the 624 deaths, 541 were reported in Ludhiana city, and the remaining 83 in the towns of Jagraon, Raikot, Khanna, Samrala and Payal.

While the administration has relaxed the curfew further, allowing businesses to remain open from 5am to 5pm, health experts have cautioned residents against going complacent in view of the receding cases, as increase in public movement may spur a deadlier third wave.

At 8, Ludhiana’s daily Covid deaths drop to lowest in 38 days

Five more cases of mucormycosis crop up

Five fresh cases of mucormycosis or black fungus were reported in Ludhiana on Monday. The fungal infection has claimed eight lives in Ludhiana so far, including six from other districts.

As many as 78 patients, including 45 from other districts, are still recovering from the disease in various hospitals.