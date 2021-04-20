Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 84, Punjab reports highest single-day deaths this year
Twelve new fatalities linked to the virus were reported in Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, eight in Sangrur and seven in Patiala
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Punjab on Monday reported 84 deaths, the highest single-day fatalities due to the coronavirus this year, pushing the toll to 7,985, according to a medical bulletin.

The state had seen the maximum daily toll of 106 in September last year. With 4,653 fresh COVID-19 cases, the infection tally jumped to 3,04,660, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 35,311 in the state.

Twelve new fatalities linked to the virus were reported in Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, eight in Sangrur and seven in Patiala.

Mohali reported a maximum of 792 new cases, followed by 758 in Ludhiana, 380 in Jalandhar, 342 in Amritsar and 304 in Patiala, according to the bulletin.

A total of 3,418 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 2,61,364, it said.

There are 43 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 463 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 66,39,409 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

