At Moga rally, AAP pitches anti-drug drive as 2027 poll plank

Projecting its anti-drug campaign as one of the key political planks ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday launched phase two of the Yudh Nashian Virudh at a rally in Moga. (From left) Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav felicitating police personnel for their role in state government’s anti-drug campaign, during a rally in Moga on Monday. (HT Photo)

In his address, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that since the launch of the state government’s crusade against drugs on March 1, 2025, the drive has gained massive public support and the AAP is demolishing the cartel effectively and paving the way towards achieving the mission ‘Rangla Punjab’.

“Initially, people were sceptical (about the drive against narcotics), but gradually, their faith strengthened, and we are achieving a mega success. It is the people’s trust that has empowered us to act firmly. Previous governments only made false promises to curb the drug menace, whereas their leaders were protecting the drug cartel,” the CM said, while crediting active public participation by tipping the police to uproot drug trafficking.

Since the launch of the first phase of the anti-drug campaign on March 1, 2025, the Punjab Police has registered 34,814 cases, arrested 49,764 accused, and seized 2,207 kg of heroin, 29 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), along with ₹16 crore in drug money as of February 15 this year.

Earlier, there was uncertainty over Mann’s presence at the key rally, which was being projected as a show of strength of the AAP government. Mann, who was hospitalised on Sunday after complaining of exhaustion, was in full vigour and addressed the rally of the village defence committee (VDC) volunteers in his trademark witty speech for 20 minutes. An oath-taking ceremony of the VDC activists was also held.

Initially, the AAP had announced that the CM would skip the event and the rally at Moga’s Killi Chahalan village would be addressed by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, finance minister Harpal Cheema and health minister Balbir Singh, leading to speculations over Mann’s health. However, the CM cleared the air and posted a message on ‘X’ to announce that he will attend the rally and later reached the venue along with Kejriwal.

Mann said that the AAP government is breaking the drug supply chain, rehabilitating addicts and taking strict action against drug suppliers.

“It is now a ‘lok lehar’ (people’s movement) against drugs, and this collective resolve is the only way to eliminate this menace that is posing a threat to the younger generation. My government is committed to acting against all those who are engaged in pushing the drug business to ruin Punjab,” the CM added.

Lauding VDCs, CM said over 1.5 lakh members have been enrolled with it across the state, with more than 70,000 identity cards issued.

VDC volunteers have been provided access to a mobile application to confidentially share information with the police about drug peddlers.

On the occasion, Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha and the director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav also addressed the gathering to laud the initiative of the VDC and urged more people to join the movement against drugs.

AAP national convener Kejriwal said that for the first time in Punjab’s history, the government has taken firm action against drug peddlers rather than protecting them.

He cited the official data on seizing over 2,000 kg of drugs since 2025.

“Imprisonment of traffickers and the demolition of their mansions are key highlights confirming the AAP government’s commitment against drugs. Punjabis should remain cautious and ensure that returning previous regimes to power would risk pushing Punjab back into the grip of drugs,” said Kejriwal.

On the occasion, VDC members and police personnel from the Amritsar Rural area were felicitated for seizing 43 kg of heroin recently.

Oppn parties allege misuse of govt machinery

Chandigarh: Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday slammed the AAP government for ‘blatant’ misuse of the government funds for the Moga rally and for politicising the bureaucracy.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the alleged misuse of the government treasury for political motives and the presence of the DGP and chief secretary at the ‘political rally’ of the AAP.

Meanwhile, urging governor Gulab Chand Kataria and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of the event, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a statement here, alleged that AAP was playing deceitful politics by linking the Moga rally with the government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ drive, even though its purpose was to kickstart a campaign for the 2027 assembly elections.

The SAD leader also condemned the manner in which the chief secretary and the director general of police were forced to address a political rally.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also hit out at the AAP government for politicising the bureaucracy.

“Seeing the chief secretary and the DGP at an AAP rally raises the question: Is this not a clear violation of the All-India Services Rules?” Jakhar said.