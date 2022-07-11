Atal Tunnel bumps up tourist influx to Lahaul-Spiti by 300%
The Atal Tunnel, which has the distinction of being the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, has bumped up tourist inflow to the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by 300%.
The cold desert received 14,222 visitors between January and July last year, against 57,927 this year in the same period. The 9.02-km long engineering marvel, which is built under the 13,051-feet-high Rohtang Pass, connects Manali, a popular tourist destination, with the remote district that earlier used to remain snowed-in for four to five months in winter. Before the Prime Minister inaugurated the strategic tunnel in October 2020 around 47,979 domestic tourists and 4,382 foreigners had visited the district, which increased to 65,522 and 4,112 after the opening. However, the pandemic dealt a major blow to tourism with only 3,195 tourists visiting the tribal district in 2020. The footfall improved when the government ended the lockdown, with 83,238 tourists flocking to Lahaul-Spiti. This year, 561 foreign tourists have visited the tribal region, while 57,366 domestic visitors have explored it.
Fillip to hospitality sector
The all-weather tunnel has led to a spurt in tourist activity in the region, providing a fillip to the hospitality sector, besides allowing farmers to sell their produce in distant markets The district was mostly agrarian before the completion of the tunnel, with peas and potatoes being the cash crops. Now, locals are increasingly tapping into the tourism sector. Many have listed their traditional-style houses as homestays, so much so that the number of homestays in the region has shot up to 394 from 74.
Deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar says, “Covid confined people to small urban spaces for two long years, which is why tourists are finding the vast expanse of the cold mountain desert appealing. The tunnel has certainly made travel to this relatively unexplored part of India all the more convenient.”’
Plaudits and Pitfalls
While the tunnel has brought a major socio-economic transformation to the district, comprising 541 villages and 41 panchayats, it has also raised several issues such as traffic congestion and pollution. Last year, 2,05,230 vehicles passed Atal Tunnel, while this year 5,76,690 vehicles have taken the tunnel over the last six months.
Superintendent of police Manav Verma said, “There have been several incidents of road rage, traffic congestion is a major issue, especially in the stretch connecting Darcha and Sarchu.”
Several activists see the major tourist influx a threat to the unique culture and fragile ecology of the region.
Footfall in figures
Atal Tunnel , a 9.02-km long engineering marvel, has opened the remote district that earlier remained snowed-in in winter to the world.
Year Domestic tourists Foreigners
2018 47,979 4,382
2019 65,522 4,112
2020 3,788 127
2021 83,089 149
2022 57,366 561
-
Tree collapse at Carmel Convent: Bus attendant still critical, student undergoes spine surgery
A bus attendant and two students, who were injured in the tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on Friday, continue to be admitted at PGIMER. The bus attendant, a resident of Kishangarh village, 40, Sheela, had suffered severe head injuries in the incident and slipped into a coma the same day. Along with Sheela, a total of three students were referred to the Advanced Trauma Centre at PGIMER following the incident.
-
Residents block Kharar flyover over water logging
Commuters were at receiving end after residents of Desu Majra village and Om Enclave blocked the Kharar flyover for over two hours — between 12 to 2.30 pm — over the problem of water logging in their localities The residents alleged that ever since the flyover was constructed, they have been facing major water logging problems in their areas during the monsoon season.
-
Mohali: GMADA finalises layout for 5,000 1-BHK flats for poor
{Housing for poor} The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has finalised the layout plan for the construction of 5,000 flats under the state government's housing policy for the economically weaker sections. GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates. The project is part of Punjab government's EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February last year.
-
Now, get free mammography test at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16
In a step towards early detection of breast cancer, the UT health department has made mammography test free at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Mammography involves low-energy X-ray of the breast to detect early signs of breast cancer. So far, it was being offered for ₹400 at the hospital. If the mammogram detects possibility of breast cancer, the patient undergoes biopsy to confirm its presence, following which further treatment is suggested.
-
No permit, licence, RC: Uttarakhand Roadways’ bus driver fined ₹25,000 in Chandigarh
A bus driver travelling on an inter-state route without a permit, driving licence or registration certificate. That's what officials of the Chandigarh state transport authority discovered on checking an Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus at the Sector-17 ISBT on Friday. These, though, were not the only documents that the driver couldn't produce. Cracking the whip, the STA slapped multiple fines on the driver, totalling ₹25,000. High drama also erupted when the driver was fined for violations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics