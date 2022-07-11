Atal Tunnel bumps up tourist influx to Lahaul-Spiti by 300%

The Atal Tunnel, which has the distinction of being the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, has bumped up tourist inflow to the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by 300%.

The cold desert received 14,222 visitors between January and July last year, against 57,927 this year in the same period. The 9.02-km long engineering marvel, which is built under the 13,051-feet-high Rohtang Pass, connects Manali, a popular tourist destination, with the remote district that earlier used to remain snowed-in for four to five months in winter. Before the Prime Minister inaugurated the strategic tunnel in October 2020 around 47,979 domestic tourists and 4,382 foreigners had visited the district, which increased to 65,522 and 4,112 after the opening. However, the pandemic dealt a major blow to tourism with only 3,195 tourists visiting the tribal district in 2020. The footfall improved when the government ended the lockdown, with 83,238 tourists flocking to Lahaul-Spiti. This year, 561 foreign tourists have visited the tribal region, while 57,366 domestic visitors have explored it.

Fillip to hospitality sector

The all-weather tunnel has led to a spurt in tourist activity in the region, providing a fillip to the hospitality sector, besides allowing farmers to sell their produce in distant markets The district was mostly agrarian before the completion of the tunnel, with peas and potatoes being the cash crops. Now, locals are increasingly tapping into the tourism sector. Many have listed their traditional-style houses as homestays, so much so that the number of homestays in the region has shot up to 394 from 74.

Deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar says, “Covid confined people to small urban spaces for two long years, which is why tourists are finding the vast expanse of the cold mountain desert appealing. The tunnel has certainly made travel to this relatively unexplored part of India all the more convenient.”’

Plaudits and Pitfalls

While the tunnel has brought a major socio-economic transformation to the district, comprising 541 villages and 41 panchayats, it has also raised several issues such as traffic congestion and pollution. Last year, 2,05,230 vehicles passed Atal Tunnel, while this year 5,76,690 vehicles have taken the tunnel over the last six months.

Superintendent of police Manav Verma said, “There have been several incidents of road rage, traffic congestion is a major issue, especially in the stretch connecting Darcha and Sarchu.”

Several activists see the major tourist influx a threat to the unique culture and fragile ecology of the region.

Footfall in figures

Atal Tunnel , a 9.02-km long engineering marvel, has opened the remote district that earlier remained snowed-in in winter to the world.

Year Domestic tourists Foreigners

2018 47,979 4,382

2019 65,522 4,112

2020 3,788 127

2021 83,089 149

2022 57,366 561

