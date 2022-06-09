Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Atal Tunnel to be shut for tourists, locals during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit
chandigarh news

Atal Tunnel to be shut for tourists, locals during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit

Atal Tunnel will remain shut for vehicular traffic during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on June 11. The President is arriving in HP to attend the convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh
President Ram Nath Kovind, who is arriving in Himachal on Friday to attend the convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is scheduled for a short visit to Lahaul-Spiti, Manali and Atal Tunnel on Saturday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, will remain shut for vehicular traffic during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on June 11. The President, who is arriving in Himachal on Friday to attend the convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is scheduled for a short visit to Lahaul-Spiti, Manali and Atal Tunnel on Saturday.

During his visit to the engineering marvel, the longest highway tunnel above the height of 10,000 feet, he would be briefed about its features and construction by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials. The tunnel was thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.

Due to the peak summer season, more than 15,000 tourists have been reaching Manali in about 3,000 vehicles daily.

A majority of them also visit the Lahaul valley through Atal Tunnel causing long traffic jams.

The police of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts are planning to restrict traffic movement on June 11 in view of the President’s visit.

The President will reach the Sissu helipad in Lahaul-Spiti in a helicopter from Dharamshala. He would enter the Atal Tunnel through its north portal and then reach the south portal where he would be briefed about the tunnel by the BRO officials.

RELATED STORIES

From the south portal, the President is expected to return to Sissu and then fly to the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Manali. After lunch, he will be headed to Bhunter Airport to take a return flight to Delhi.

The Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district administration have put in place elaborate security arrangements for the President’s visit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP