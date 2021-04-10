Attack on CLU scam whistle blower: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea

Asserting that anticipatory bail should not be granted in cases pertaining to heinous crimes, the court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Ajit Atri on Friday dismissed the bail plea of two persons charged with attacking RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira in January 2018.

The court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Baljinder Singh Kahlon and Sukhbir Singh alias Sony Randhawa who had been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass), 295­A (injuring), 506, (criminal intimidation) and 120­B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, they have not been arrested so far.

The court observed that while the FIR was lodged in January 2018, the applicants are at large and have evaded the process of the law.

The court ruled that when the allegations were taken in their entirety, it was clear that all efforts were made to silence the complainant, who seems to be the torchbearer for highlighting the wrong acts of some builder. “It is not the case of the applicants that they are not connected with the said project, against which the complainant had moved the complaint. This kind of conduct to silence the person by giving him threats and beatings will make out that the accused have no respect for the law and they want to go as per their wishes.”

What had happened

On January 23, 2018, Kuldeep Singh Khaira had alleged that he had been attacked by three unidentified miscreants with covered faces while he was at his shop. It was alleged that he was attacked by the henchmen of RK Builders against whom he had filed a complaint with the vigilance department and the MC had recommended filing an FIR in the case.

Khaira had alleged that the builder was constructing flats on agricultural land in Ishar Nagar illegally and had written to the chief vigilance officer a week prior to the incident. He also alleged involvement of MC officials in the case and was the whistleblower in the CLU scam.

During the course of investigation, Khaira had submitted a supplementary statement in court saying Kahlon and Randhawa, owners of the flat constructed by RK builders, were his attackersand and had threatened him to not to proceed with the complaints.