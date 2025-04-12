Attack on Col: Patiala court junks inspector Ronnie’s anticipatory bail plea

A local court in Patiala on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of one of the four inspectors accused of assaulting Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his son at a Dhaba outside Government Rajindra Hospital last month. The case has been handed over to a new SIT of Chandigarh Police following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Inspector Ronnie Singh had filed an anticipatory bail application. He is already suspended and has been booked along with others, under cognisable and non-bailable sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in the attempt to murder case for assaulting the Colonel. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Senior advocate HPS Verma, who is representing Colonel Pushpinder Bath, said that additional session judge Surinder Pal Kaur dismissed the anticipatory bail application.

He added that the status report of the probe conducted by the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) was presented in the court. The case has been handed over to a new SIT of Chandigarh Police following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Earlier, Ronnie had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the HC directed Ronnie to approach the lower court first. Consequently, Ronnie filed an anticipatory bail application in the local court in Patiala.

Jasvinder, wife of Colonel Bath, said, “We have full faith in the judiciary, and I am hopeful that we will get justice.”

Col’s wife writes to Punjab DGP

Jasvinder has written a letter to the Punjab director general of police expressing ‘concern over the continued presence of the suspended cops, accused of assaulting her husband, in the city.’

In her letter dated April 10, Jasvinder said: “They (suspended cops) are roaming freely in Patiala, often accompanied by others in vehicles with black-tinted windows, raising serious safety concerns for our family,”

She urged the DGP to verify the suspended cops’ movements through mobile tower location data and to take immediate action before any further harm is done.