Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Attack on cops: Sidhana gets interim protection from arrest
chandigarh news

Attack on cops: Sidhana gets interim protection from arrest

Additional sessions judge Shivaji Anand granted him protection from any coercive action till July 19 and directed him to join the investigation
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Attack on cops: Sidhana gets interim protection from arrest

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in a case related to an alleged attack on police personnel during the tractor rally on the Republic Day this year by farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

Additional sessions judge Shivaji Anand granted him protection from any coercive action till July 19 and directed him to join the investigation.

Three days ago the court had granted him interim protection from arrest till July 3 in another case related to the Republic Day violence.

Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of 1 lakh for providing information about Sidhana. Fearing arrest, he moved Delhi’s Rohini court seeking anticipatory bail in the two cases.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (DSGMC) legal team is pursuing the matter.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta Senior appeared for Sidhana along with advocates Rakesh Chahar, Jaspreet Rai, VPS Sandhu, Jasdeep S Dhillon, APS Mander, Prateek Kohli, and Sankalp Kohli.

On January 26 this year, protesters from the Singhu border reached GT Karnal Road, where they destroyed the police barricades, rioted with swords, and ran their tractors over the police officials with an intention to kill, according to the FIR.

“Police tried to intervene and stop them. Water cannon was used to disperse the protestors, tear gas shells were fired. The mob started throwing back tear gas shells towards the police,” it stated, adding that various policemen and one DTC driver suffered injuries.

As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Inspector Anil Kumar, the protester, with their pre-planned objective, deviated from the rally routes agreed upon by the farm unions and caused violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP