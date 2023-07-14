Attack on non-local labourers: Accused won’t be spared, says Sinha

As the police have formed a team to probe the attack on non-local labourers in Shopian, LG Manoj Sinha said attackers won’t be spared.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addresses the valedictory function of the Multimedia Exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

Three non-local labourers from Sapul Bihar were injured in an attack in south Kashmir’s Gagreen Shopian on Thursday evening. This was the first targeted attack on non-locals in Kashmir this year.

To investigate the attack, the police have formed a special team headed by a senior police officer to identify the attackers. Soon after attack, the police and army also conducted searches in the village, however attackers had fled the spot.

The lieutenant governor condemned the terror attack in Shopian and said no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice

Sinha said such barbaric acts of targeting labourers highlight the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their sympathisers.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the terror attack on migrant workers. “The enemies of peace are trying everything to hurt the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir with their nefarious designs by carrying out such attacks on the migrant workers. I pray for the early recovery of the injured,” said Azad in a statement.

Expressing sympathy with the families of migrant workers who work in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad urged people to ensure their safety since the labourers belong to poor strata of society who toil hard to earn living for their families back home. “These poor migrant labourers are the backbone of Jammu Kashmir economy as daily wagers who toil in every sphere of life in order to sustain their livelihood and targeting them is against humanity and principles of all religions,” said Azad and asked the administration to ensure safety of all migrant workers in Kashmir and provide all help to the injured at SMHS hospital.

