A gangster, who was involved in the attack on a city-based travel agent, was on Friday arrested after he was injured in cross firing with the local police. Attack on travel agent: Gangster injured in cross firing with police, held

Deputy commissioner of police Harwinder Singh Virk said that they were tracking the movement of three gangsters, believed to be part of Kaushal Chaudhary gang, after the attack on the travel agent on December 15 and traced them near Sarwan village of Jalandhar rural in Kartarpur area.

“Seeing the police party, the accused started firing at the police to which the police personnel opened fire and one of the bullet hit one of the accused at his leg,” he said, adding that he was arrested and sent to Jalandhar civil hospital for treatment.

The DCP added that the operation was still on as they are searching for the two other accused.

The travel agent, identified as Inderjit Singh, was in his office at the time of the incident on December 15 when the accused opened fire at his parked vehicle. The assailants also left a letter demanding ₹5 crore as extortion in the name of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary.

The travel agent had told the police that he had no enmity with anyone and had also not received any ransom call ever.