Attempt to murder case lodged against mob for hurling stones at cops in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Attempt to murder case lodged against mob for hurling stones at cops in Ludhiana

The enraged gathering had vandalised vehicles, blocked traffic, and had turned on the police when they stopped them from torching the tipper.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:17 AM IST
In the stone-pelting incident, sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, Meharban station house officer, sustained injuries on her face, and ACP (east) Davinder Chaudhary suffered minor injuries. (Representative Image/HT File)

A day after a mob pelted stones at police personnel, injuring a woman station house officer and an assistant commissioner of police, an attempt to murder case was registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday.

The mob had turned violent after a speeding tipper laden with sand crushed Kimti Lal, 25, to death at Rahon Road. The enraged gathering had vandalised vehicles, blocked traffic, and had turned on the police when they stopped them from torching the tipper.

In his complaint, assistant sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “On June 12, around 100 people gathered at Rahon Road after a tipper crushed a man to death. The enraged crowd tried to torch the tipper and blocked traffic on the road. When the police intervened, the accused pelted them with stones.”

In the stone-pelting incident, sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, Meharban station house officer, sustained injuries on her face, and ACP (east) Davinder Chaudhary suffered minor injuries.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage up to 50), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage up to 100), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against unidentified people at the Tibba police station.

Police have procured video recordings made by bystanders and are scanning the clips to identify the accused.

