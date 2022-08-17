Attempted murder accused held with 340 gm heroin in Ludhiana

A special task force (STF) team arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 340 gm heroin from his possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused, who has earlier been for an attempted murder.

The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village, was arrested near Bhora Colony, Jalandhar bypass, by a team led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar following a tip off.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Kumar said they had received information that the accused was heading towards Jassian from the Jalandhar bypass side on a motorcycle to supply heroin to customers. The team stopped the accused for checking near Bhora Colony and upon frisking, recovered 340 gm heroin from his possession.

During questioning, the accused confessed to having been involved with drugs for the past five years. Notably, the accused is also facing trial in two cases including an one for an attempted murder.

A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the STF Police station in Mohali. The team is questioning him to narrow down on the source of the heroin.

Murder accused held with three pistols, cartridges

Ludhiana

Police’s Crime Invetifation Agency staff-1 arrested an man facing murder charges after recovering two .30 bore pistols, six live cartridges, a 9 mm pistol and a dummy pistol from his possession.

The accused, Amandeep Singh Aman, 30, of Giaspura village, Sahnewal, said he procured the weapon with the help of a jailed gangster, Manpreet Singh Patvari, who is lodged in Nabha High Security Jail. Police have also booked both accused. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused was arrested from Kohara following a tip-off. The accused confessed to having procured the .30 bore pistols from Uttar Pradesh, while Manpreet Singh Patvari helped him procure the 9 mm pistol.

The DCP said the accused is a school dropout and has four prior criminal cases lodged against him, including for murder and attemped murder. The arrested accused was lodged in Nabha maximum security jail and had come out on bail on January 15, 2020. The police will bring Manpreet Singh on a production warrant for questioning.

29-year-old raped by social media friend

Ludhiana Police booked a Chhapaar resident for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman from Gungrana village of Jodhan at a hotel in Amritsar on her birthday. The accused, Kulwinder Singh, had befriended the victim on social media networking site Instagram in June 2021.

In her complaint, the victim said the accused had planned a trip to the Golden Temple for her birthday. After paying obeisance at the gurdwara, the accused booked two rooms in a nearby hotel. The complainant said the accused, his friend and cousin stayed in one room, while she took the second room. The accused allegedly came to her room in the night and raped her. He also took lewd photographs of her. Sub-Inspector Kamaldeep Kaur said a case under section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation.) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Jodhan police station. He is yet to be arrested.

Ludhiana police gets new ‘people-oriented’ website

Ludhiana

City police introduced its new people-oriented website on Independence Day, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann launching the website during the state-level celebrations at the Guru Nanak Stadium. The new website allows people to lodge their complaints on the website and also keep track of the progress made in regards to the same.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said the website is available in Punjabi and English and people can also download copies of FIRs. Other information including contact number of station head officers, police post in-charges has also been made available on the website. People can also raise requests relating to passport inquiry, RTIs, form submissions, information about stolen vehicles. The older website of the city police has since been taken down and will no longer be functional..

