Attempts being made to create wedge between Leh, Kargil: LAB

Leh Apex Body has alleged that a new "group with vested interests" who have no support on ground has been created in Ladakh by the government to create a wedge between people of Leh and Kargil which won't be tolerated.

Chering Dorjey Larkuk, co convener Leh Apex Body, said that some people are trying to raise questions on the functioning of Leh Apex Body and Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) have no credentials. “However I want to make it clear to people of Ladakh that they should look keenly into the credentials of people who have formed a parallel group against us or the Ladakh Buddhist Association. We need to check their past and what has been their contribution towards Ladakh” he said.

Recently a group of leaders who had unsuccessfully contested and lost Ladakh Buddhist Association elections had allegedly formed a dissident group and have been using social media and other means of communication to “target LBA and Leh Apex Body”.

“I feel that they are being given free hand by the administration, especially when they are propagating communal things on social media. They want to create discord between Buddhists and Muslims and also between Leh and Kargil. They have been given a free hand which has created suspicion in our minds that they are being backed by the administration,” he further said.

Chering said that since LBA is an important constituent of Apex Body and as I am president of LBA and co convener of Apex Body so they have started this slender campaign against me and LBA. “The people of Ladakh should see who is behind this trying to sow seeds of discord between Buddhists of Ladakh and between Leh and Kargil. This is being done deliberately according to plan,” he told reporters in Leh.

Meanwhile Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) president Ashhar Karbalai said that their peaceful agitation will continue till their four demands are not fulfilled by the centre. “Still nothing has happened on our demands whether it’s reservation, outsourcing or other issues.”

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance(KDA) have been spearheading an agitation for the last four years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 and the region split from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.