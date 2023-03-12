Attempts on to wipe out remnants of militancy in J&K, says DGP

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that efforts were on to wipe out the ‘remnants’ of militancy in the union territory.

Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Kumar Deka with J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP (armed) Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gilani at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DGP, who was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship in Srinagar, said that Pakistani agencies don’t want peace in J&K.

“Pakistani agencies have always played games of violence in Jammu and Kashmir. They don’t like peace here. Time has come to unveil these conspiracies to strengthen peace and tranquillity here,” he added.

He said the targeted killings by militants in Kashmir have also come down. “The area has seen a lot of improvement in terms of targeted killings. Such incidents are taken and studied very deeply and counter measures are enacted accordingly,” the DGP said.

He said as the snow melts, there are chances of infiltration which they are ready to stop. “Chances of infiltration these days increase as the snow melts. For now, infiltration is under control to a large extent. There may be attempts and to foil them, efforts have been made,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also accused Pakistan agencies of fuelling terrorism through drug money.

“Recently, we saw a big recovery of narcotics and weapons. In Poonch, ₹1.5 crore was recovered along with weapons as well as 7kg heroin. The same money is used for terrorism, which is liquidated after the sale of narcotics,” he claimed.

He said that their efforts are on to finish such modules. “Agencies such as SIU, SIA, and NIU are working together. We have also brought in the Narcotics Control Bureau. These cartels operate on interstate level and we are making joint efforts to destroy them,” the DGP added.

The DGP said the security agencies are also attaching properties of those found helping militants. “Properties are being attached after proper investigation. Only then are these measures taken where it is found that the property was used (for terrorism) with the help of its owner,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K witnessing change, atmosphere of peace in Vally: Intelligence Bureau director

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a change and there is an atmosphere of peace in the Valley, Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Kumar Deka said.

In his speech at the football event, the IB director said the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been at the forefront of protecting the country and its sovereignty.