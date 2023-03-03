Attendance through facial recognition machines now mandatory for MC staff in Ludhiana

To increase transparency, ensure attendance and timely arrival of employees, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal has made it mandatory for the staff to mark their attendance through facial recognition machines installed in the zonal and sub-zonal offices of the civic body.

MC staff marking attendance through facial recognition machines installed in the MC offices in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order issued by commissioner Aggarwal stated that from March onwards, the salaries of the staffers will be issued only after the zonal commissioners will verify the attendance of the staff with the report of facial recognition machines.

Aggarwal said that regular steps are being taken to improve efficiency and transparency in MC offices.

Depending on the time of marking attendance, the machines will automatically mark half day or full day leave of the employees. The move will also put an end to the possibility of proxy attendance, as the attendance of the employees will only be marked through facial recognition.

Aggarwal said that even though no serious complaints have been received in this regard during the recent past, the step has been taken to ensure attendance and timely arrival of the staff so that the public should not face any inconvenience while they visit MC offices. The will also expected to increase transparency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The orders have been issued for all the zonal and sub-zonal offices of the civic body. She said that technical staff has been deputed in the offices to resolve the issues if any staffer faces trouble marking the attendance through facial recognition machines.