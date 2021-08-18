Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Auction: Big properties turn out to be big gainers in Mohali

The bigger properties remained the big gainers, while there was no taker for 26 booths and five SCOs/SCFs in various sectors of Mohali
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Greater Mohali Area Development Authority was also able to sell its four IT plots, ranging between half acre and five acres, in Sector 101 Alpha for 51.69 crore against the reserve price of 50.22 crore. (HT FILE PHOTO)

After facing a slump over the past year, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) finally found buyers for nearly 20% of its properties, both commercial and institutional sites, in a 13-day e-auction that concluded here on Monday evening.

In the auction that was held after a gap of three months, nine of the 44 sites were sold in the auction and GMADA earned 405 crore against the total reserve price of 352 crore.

The bigger properties remained the big gainers, while there was no taker for 26 booths and five SCOs/SCFs in various sectors of Mohali.

A five-acre commercial site went for 176 crore against the reserve price of 173 crore. A five-acre group housing society in Sector 88 went for 132.3 crore against the reserve price of 92.44 crore. Two institutional sites (educational) of two acres each in Sector 88 were bought by a single party for 37.81 crore against the reserve price of 34.75 crore.

GMADA was also able to sell its four IT plots, ranging between half acre and five acres, in Sector 101 Alpha for 51.69 crore against the reserve price of 50.22 crore. Also, one booth in Sector 71 was sold for 70.93 lakh against the reserve price of 69.88 lakh. Meanwhile, a school site (2.77 acres) in Sector 80, with a reserve price of 23 crore, found no buyer.

GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Aggarwal said: “We got a good response for bigger sites. In the past two auctions, we were able to sell most sites, and its shows the real estate market is back on track.”

Sanyam Dudeja, director, Jubilee Real Estate Group, Mohali, said, “The fact that GMADA is being able to sell its bigger sites shows that the real estate boom is continuing in Mohali.”

In the last auction held in April this year, GMADA had sold 11 of the 44 sites on auction, and earned 301 crore. In another auction in February, it had earned 544 crore. However, in December last year, it could sell only 10 of the 78 properties on auction and earned 134 crore.

