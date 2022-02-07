Audit dept directs Ludhiana MC to look into claims of 100 cr loss to exchequer

Reacting to a complaint against municipal corporation (MC) officials for allegedly causing loss of over ₹100 crore to the state exchequer by not imposing fine on the owners of illegal buildings, the Indian Audit and Accounts department has directed that the complaint be examined during the annual audit of municipal corporation (MC).

Earlier, an RTI activist had complained that the buildings branch officials have not implemented the orders of additional chief secretary, local bodies department, issued in 2017, seeking fine for owners illegal buildings.

In the orders, it has been stated that apart from a lump sum of up to ₹5,000, an additional fine of ₹100 per day had to be imposed against illegal buildings, until corrective steps are taken by the owner.

As the officials failed to implement the orders, the complaint was submitted against the same by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal.

Recently a row had also erupted after MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh submitted a report with higher authorities wherein it was stated that over 57,000 illegal buildings have been constructed in the city between 2016 and 2020. The findings were based on a comparative report of the number of power connections issued by PSPCL and building plans approved by MC in that period. The MC and councillors, however, stated that the report is biased.

Despite attempts to reach senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra, he was not available for comments. Bindra had earlier written to the assistant town planners (ATP) of all four zones to implement the orders, or face action.