1.5L empty cement bags in Chandigarh forest areas raise concerns of illegal constructions

The draft report of the director general of audit (central) has pointed out that in the past five years, around 1.5 lakh empty cement bags have been found in Nepli and Chandigarh forest areas, raising concerns about the material’s use in the non-construction zones.

In reply to an RTI query by RK Garg, UT forest department stated that they purchased 10,000 cement bags since the start of Covid pandemic. Out of these, 4,500 have been used in construction at the Bird Park, which is reserve forest area.

Garg urged that a team should be deputed to inspect the entire area and determine where the cement and other construction materials have been used. The team should also ascertain if all rules to conserve the forest area have been complied with and no unauthorised construction has been done.

A senior official of the forest department privy to the developments said that these bags were used in the past five to ten years for the construction of check dams and other works. The official added that they are planning to auction the empty bags.

HT had earlier reported that the draft report of the director general of audit (central), has pointed out irregularities in the functioning of the forest department in 2021-22.

During checking of records, it was seen that the department had built a bird park in Chandigarh at a cost of ₹5 crore in 2021-22, which was opened for the public in November 2022.

It was also observed that the department, with consent of UT administrator, created a society, “Forest Society for Conservation (FOSCON)” in November 2022, and deposited ₹85.95 lakh as entry fees collected from the people visiting the bird park during the year 2021-22 in its account.

The report pointed out that it was in contravention of the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, which provides that all revenues received by the state government, revenue raised by the issue of treasury bills, loans or ways and means advances, and all money received by that government in repayment of loans, will be entitled the consolidated fund of the state.

