Auto driver, aides rob co-worker of 1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana

The auto driver and his aides beat victim on their way back from collecting a payment for their employer near Jalandhar bypass, Ludhiana, before fleeing with the money
An FIR was registered against the auto driver and his aides after they robbed the co-worker of 1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass, Ludhiana
An FIR was registered against the auto driver and his aides after they robbed the co-worker of 1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass, Ludhiana (HT File)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A driver employed at a city-based hardware company, along with his three accomplices, allegedly robbed his co-worker of 1.93 lakh on Saturday evening on the National Highway near Jalandhar by-pass.

An FIR has been lodged the accused, identified as Deepak Kumar of Anant Vihar Colony, his aides Bahadur Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar of Daba, Govinda of Transport Nagar and Fateh Singh, following the statement of Manpreet Singh, 21, an employee at the hardware shop in Salem Tabri.

The complainant, who works as a delivery person for the company, said he and the accused were delivered a few products to Garhshankar area, Nawanshahr in a three-wheeler on Saturday and collected 1.93 lakh in cash. On their way back, the auto driver diverted to an isolated area near Jalandhar by-pass, where three of his aides brandished a sharp-edged weapon at him before fleeing with the money.

He then filed a complaint with police and informed his employer.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station head officer at Salem Tabri police station, said a case under sections 379-B (2) (snatching using the force) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Three booked for thrashing resident, stealing bike

Police booked three miscreants for allegedly thrashing a 29-year-old Janakpuri resident, his friend and stealing the former’s motorcycle near RB Bikerider Factory on GT Road near Jugiana village.An FIR was registered against the unidentified assialants after the complaint from Bupesh Kumar, 29.

The complainant said he, along with his friend Golu of New Madhopuri, were travelling on his Hero Splendor motorcycle when three bike-borne miscreants stopped them near RB Bikerider Factory at GT Road, adding, “They started beating both of us. and later fled taking my motorcycle.”Sub-Inspector Harpal Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 379 B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against three unidentified accused and investigation has been initiated to trace them.

Monday, April 25, 2022
