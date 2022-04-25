Auto driver, aides rob co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana
A driver employed at a city-based hardware company, along with his three accomplices, allegedly robbed his co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh on Saturday evening on the National Highway near Jalandhar by-pass.
An FIR has been lodged the accused, identified as Deepak Kumar of Anant Vihar Colony, his aides Bahadur Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar of Daba, Govinda of Transport Nagar and Fateh Singh, following the statement of Manpreet Singh, 21, an employee at the hardware shop in Salem Tabri.
The complainant, who works as a delivery person for the company, said he and the accused were delivered a few products to Garhshankar area, Nawanshahr in a three-wheeler on Saturday and collected ₹1.93 lakh in cash. On their way back, the auto driver diverted to an isolated area near Jalandhar by-pass, where three of his aides brandished a sharp-edged weapon at him before fleeing with the money.
He then filed a complaint with police and informed his employer.
Inspector Kulwant Singh, station head officer at Salem Tabri police station, said a case under sections 379-B (2) (snatching using the force) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.
Three booked for thrashing resident, stealing bike
Police booked three miscreants for allegedly thrashing a 29-year-old Janakpuri resident, his friend and stealing the former’s motorcycle near RB Bikerider Factory on GT Road near Jugiana village.An FIR was registered against the unidentified assialants after the complaint from Bupesh Kumar, 29.
The complainant said he, along with his friend Golu of New Madhopuri, were travelling on his Hero Splendor motorcycle when three bike-borne miscreants stopped them near RB Bikerider Factory at GT Road, adding, “They started beating both of us. and later fled taking my motorcycle.”Sub-Inspector Harpal Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 379 B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against three unidentified accused and investigation has been initiated to trace them.
-
Ludhiana | 15-year-old raped 5-year-old girl
A 15-year-old boy was booked on Sunday for raping his 5-year-old neighbour in Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complaint stated that the victim is a Class 1 student in a private school and on April 20, she complained of pain in her private parts. But, her mother did not pay heed to it, assuming she had a digestion problem.
-
Two men killed at Haryana’s Dadam mining zone mishaps
Two persons were killed in the last 24 hours at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district, officials said on Sunday. A truck driver, Bhim Singh of Dulheri village in Bhiwani's Tosham, died late on Saturday after a rock fell on him near pit number 22 and another worker, Sonu of Dadam village, died while performing the drill work around 11am on Sunday.
-
Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of ₹5.8 lakh
Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of ₹5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.
-
Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest
Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha's Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police. They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.
-
Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. “In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master.
