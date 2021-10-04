Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto driver among three held for snatching in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Auto driver among three held for snatching in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:18 AM IST
The auto driver and his two accomplices would carry out snatching on isolated roads. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An auto driver, his tenent, and another aide were arrested for snatching near the Bajda T-point on Saturday night. A bike, and 15 mobile phones were recovered from them.

The accused are Karnail Singh, 50, of Chaunta village, his tenant, Ritik Mishra, 22, of Gonda of Uttar Pradesh and Harish Kumar, 20, of Model Colony.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Pawanjit said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped the bike-borne accused for checking. The accused failed to produce documents for the bike and confessed that they had stolen the bike from a man at Seeda Road. Later, 15 snatched mobiles were also recovered.”

The ACP said the accused would target labourers returning from factories and commuters travelling on isolated roads. “Karnail Singh, an auto driver, was already facing trial in a case of drug peddling and assault, and is out on bail. Mishra is a drug addict and Harish is an electrician,”said the ACP.

A case was registered under Sections 379B (theft) and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Meharban police station .

