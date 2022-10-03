Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto driver dies in head-on crash with SUV in Chandigarh

Published on Oct 03, 2022 04:54 AM IST

Police said the auto driver was driving in front of the exhibition ground in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 when he collided with a white Ford Ecosport

The auto driver was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, but died during the treatment. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An auto driver was killed in a head-on collision with a car in front of the Sector 34 parade ground on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased, Shiv Prakash of Uttar Pradesh, who had been living in Kaimbwala, was driving in front of the exhibition ground when he collided with a white Ford Ecosport SUV. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, but died during the treatment.

The accused, Pahul Aulakh, 25, of Mohali booked under sections 304-A (death by negligence) 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station. The accused was arrested, but later bailed out.

