Auto driver found dead in Ludhiana, drug overdose suspected
A 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found dead in a vacant plot on Dhandra Road on Thursday. Police suspect that he died he of a drug overdose, while his family alleged that he was murdered.
Locals found the victim, Navneet Kumar, 26, of Dhandhra, lying dead in the plot with blood oozing from his eyes and mouth, and alerted the police. A syringe was found near the body. His auto-rickshaw was found abandoned near Jain Temple.
The victim was suffering from drug addiction and had been discharged from a de-addiction centre a few days ago. His family said that Navneet Kumar had left the house on Wednesday, but did not return home at night. “Someone murdered and dumped his body in the plot,” a family member said.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said, “It seems to be a case of drug overdose. However, the cause of death will be ascertained once we receive the postmortem report from the Civil Hospital.”
Rahul Bhat’s killers must be brought to justice, says his father
Shocked over the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat inside the tehsil office at Budgam's Chadoora on Thursday, his a retired police officer, father Bitta Jee Bhat, has sought a high-level probe into how the killers entered a government office and executed the crime. My son's killers must be brought to justice, Rahul's father said. Rahul was a Kashmiri Pandit, whose family lived in Durga Nagar here ever since it fled Valley in the 90s.
Punjab | Powercom engineers suggest ways for PSPCL to save ₹4,000 crore annually
A five-member delegation of the Punjab State Electricity Board's engineers' association met state power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday and suggested ways to improve the financial health of PSPCL and save ₹4,000 crore per annum. This serious lapse was not covered in the white paper issued in 2021, the association added. Purchase cheap coal Coal from Pachhwara mine should be used to produce cheap power at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar thermal plants.
Mohali MC’s finance panel approves works worth ₹15 crore
The finance and contract committee of the Mohali Municipal Corporation approved new projects worth ₹15 crore and cleared work orders worth ₹8 crore at a meeting on Thursday. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who chaired the meeting, said four new tractors and two tankers will be procured for irrigation of parks using tertiary treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant, which will help save potable water. Among the work orders issued was maintenance of parks.
Two more arrested in Delhi's Subhash Nagar shooting incident
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three people, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car. Tyagi also suspected former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.
Paddy sowing: BKU demands ₹10,000/acre relief for Punjab farmers opting for DSR method
Bharatiya Kisan Union (, Ugrahan) on Thursday demanded that the Punjab government pay a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers who opt for DSR (direct seeded rice) method of paddy cultivation during the upcoming rabi season. As per a schedule announced by the state government, paddy sowing by DSR method will begin from May 20 and is expected to continue till May 31.
