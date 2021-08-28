Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto driver goes berserk, attacks 3 with axe in Patiala

A 45-year-old auto driver went berserk and allegedly injured three persons with an axe in Patiala’s Guru Nanak Nagar area on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:21 AM IST
A 45-year-old auto driver went berserk and allegedly injured three persons with an axe in Patiala’s Guru Nanak Nagar area on Friday.

Panic gripped the Patiala-Rajpura road when Sarbjeet Singh attempted to attack the commuters crossing the main road. Police said Sarbjeet attacked two persons following an altercation with them over parking of his auto-rickshaw.

The injured are admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital. The accused also attacked the police party, resulting in injury to a cop.

Police said he was nabbed with the help of passersby. SHO, urban estate police station, Ronnie Singh said Sarbjeet was taken for medical examination as he was hyper and infuriated.

“The process of registering an FIR is underway as the police are recording statements of both the injured and accused,” he said.

